Health department denies rollout of J&J booster shot

Mohale said Ramaphosa was part of the first cohort in the country to receive the J&J vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial

The national department of health has said that there is no Johnson & Johnson (J&J) booster vaccination rollout under way.



Spokesperson Foster Mohale was responding to the question of why President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to receive the J&J booster vaccine. J&J had only applied to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Thursday for the registration of a booster jab. Currently, Pfizer's is the only booster shot permitted for Covid-19 in SA...