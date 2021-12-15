South Africa

Health department denies rollout of J&J booster shot

Mohale said Ramaphosa was part of the first cohort in the country to receive the J&J vaccine as part of the Sisonke trial

15 December 2021 - 13:31
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The national department of health has said that there is no Johnson & Johnson (J&J) booster vaccination rollout under way. 

Spokesperson Foster Mohale was responding to the question of why President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to receive the J&J booster vaccine. J&J had only applied to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Thursday for the registration of a booster jab. Currently, Pfizer's is the only booster shot permitted for Covid-19 in SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed