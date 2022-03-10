SA's Covid-19 'battle is not yet over': Cabinet mulls next move once state of disaster regulations lifted

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday assured South Africans that an announcement on the lifting of the national state of disaster will be made soon.

“We have made our clear intentions to do away with the Disaster [Management] Act but we have said that we do not want to leave a vacuum because the biggest thing is that this thing is so unpredictable. You must have means in case it comes at an unexpected time.

“I have no doubt very soon there will be other announcements as far as that is concerned,” said Gungubele.

The minister was pressed to give details on the matter after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised the nation that the national state of disaster would be lifted soon. However, the government has been vague in giving timelines on when a decision will be made on the matter and exactly how far it is with proposed health regulations to replace the Disaster Management Act.