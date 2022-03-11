Which age group has the higher positivity rate at the moment?

The highest Covid-19 positivity rate is among children aged between 10 and 14 years.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla, who warned the age group’s positivity rate was 21%.

Phaahla said this was very concerning and scientists initially believed it was related to the reopening of schools.

He said the surge in Covid-19 infections was not decreasing.

“The percentage testing positive in the past week was highest in Mpumalanga at 14%, followed by Western Cape at 12,6% and North West at 10,5%. All other provinces had a below 10% positivity rate. The positive percentage was higher in the 10-14 year age group at 21%,” said Phaahla.

He said people in the 18-34 year group were the biggest drawback with 4% coverage and 29,3% fully vaccinated.

“We hope the initiative by young people to drive the vaccination campaign of their peers launched two weeks ago will bear fruit. Total doses administered to the 12-17 years cohort stands at just over 1,65-million.”

Phaahla said women were still leading in terms of vaccination numbers with 56,5% coverage and 43,5% coverage for men.

“Out of 19,08-million adults vaccinated, 47,95% received at least one jab,

“We should be able to pass 48% coverage over the next few days, which is still a far cry from the 70% coverage required for population immunity. The 60+ cohort remain our best performers at 68%, while the 50-59 age group stand at 64% and over-50s at overall 60% full vaccination.”