South Africa

Zero deaths during summer initiation season in Western Cape: Here's how they did it

By TimesLIVE - 11 March 2022 - 13:25
Medical screening for physical fitness and the provision of water tanks along with fire-fighting equipment in case of wildfires are among the precautionary measures introduced to ensure initiates' safety. File image from Makhanda.
Medical screening for physical fitness and the provision of water tanks along with fire-fighting equipment in case of wildfires are among the precautionary measures introduced to ensure initiates' safety. File image from Makhanda.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Of the 1,417 initiates who completed their rite of passage at 35 initiation sites throughout the Western Cape, only 10 were hospitalised — for one day due to dehydration.

Zero fatalities were recorded as interventions to ensure safe initiation paid off.

The summer season's initiation rite of passage, predominantly practised by amaXhosa, amaHlubi and Basotho in the Western Cape, began in November and formally ended on January 31.

Among the measures introduced by the province was for parents to take prospective initiates for medical screening at local clinics at least two months before initiation to ensure their physical fitness.

Other steps taken included:

  • provision of water tanks;
  • firefighting equipment at initiation sites in case of wildfires; and
  • training of cultural practitioners on hygiene and Covid-19 infection prevention control measures.

TimesLIVE

When buying property, don't forget to factor in entire cost and maintenance

The cost of purchasing the property is a real cost that in all cases must be outlaid and settled in full, before the property is transferred into ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

State capture report: The curious case of Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Gen Siphiwe Nyanda

The state capture inquiry chair, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, has recommended law enforcement agencies further investigate and charge former ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...