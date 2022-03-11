Covid-19 vaccines must be affordable for everyone, says Open Society Foundations

The Open Society Foundations has called for Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and treatments to be made affordable and accessible to everyone, everywhere.

The organisation said on Friday G20 nations have a vaccine surplus of 173-million doses. This surplus was in contrast to low-income countries where just 13% of people have received even a single dose.

Covid-19 to date has seen disastrous nationalism and inequity that has prolonged a virus which has claimed 6-million lives and pushed more than 100-million people into poverty.