SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs are improving, says Frosler
I’m chilling in the corner and sitting on a crate with Mabizwasabele. Who you ask? That’s the utility Kaizer Chiefs player Reeve Frosler.
Frosler is adamant that Chiefs are improving. He talks about the difficult time when multiple Covid-19 cases hit Mount Naturena and what the young players need to break into the first team. Oh and that, sweet special strike is in the mix.
Catch all of it and more on SportsLIVE with BBK:
