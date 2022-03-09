Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs are improving, says Frosler

09 March 2022 - 17:46
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Bandile Shandu of Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby match at Orlando Stadium on the March 5 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

I’m chilling in the corner and sitting on a crate with Mabizwasabele. Who you ask? That’s the utility Kaizer Chiefs player Reeve Frosler.

Frosler is adamant that Chiefs are improving. He talks about the difficult time when multiple Covid-19 cases hit Mount Naturena and what the young players need to break into the first team. Oh and that, sweet special strike is in the mix.

Catch all of it and more on SportsLIVE with BBK: 

