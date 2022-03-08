Women seek financial independence, control over their bodies

On International Women’s Day, there is little to celebrate

As the world marks International Women’s Day to celebrate women’s achievements and to raise awareness on critical and sensitive issues that are still affecting women, there is very little to celebrate today.



Very few women across the world and even in SA are enjoying human rights as many still face various issues such as gender inequality, discrimination, gender-based violence, economic exclusion, poverty, and limited participation in political and public life. ..