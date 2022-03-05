SA records 1,898 new Covid-19 cases
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported that 1,898 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.
The update brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 3,681,437.
“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 18 deaths, and of these, two occurred in the past 24—48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,517 to date,” said the NICD.
The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (37%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%, the Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6%; Limpopo and North West 4% each; the Eastern Cape 3%; and the Northern Cape 1% of the new cases.
TimesLIVE
