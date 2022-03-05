South Africa

SA records 1,898 new Covid-19 cases

By TIMESLIVE - 05 March 2022 - 08:49
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic are 3,681,437.
Coronovirus The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic are 3,681,437.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported that 1,898 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.

The update brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 3,681,437.

Covid-19 statistics for Friday, March 4 2022.
Covid-19 statistics for Friday, March 4 2022.
Image: NICD

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 18 deaths, and of these, two occurred in the past 24—48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,517 to date,” said the NICD.

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (37%), followed by the Western Cape (22%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 17%, the Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 6%; Limpopo and North West 4% each; the Eastern Cape 3%; and the Northern Cape 1% of the new cases.

TimesLIVE

SA records 1,853 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

There were 1,853 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Is SA moving towards a Covid-19 recovery period?

“The findings indicate that SA is moving into the convalescent phase of the Covid-19 pandemic — the recovery phase. This is likely to be the same in ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?