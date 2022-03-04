We're yet to benefit from state's wellness project — creatives

This was sparked by a couple of incidents were creatives have taken their own lives because of depression and other mental challenges they faced

More than 800 South African creatives and sports people have received counselling in the past 12 months to help them cope with their daily struggles.



This was revealed by the national department of sports, arts and culture on Thursday following rumblings from people in the arts space that the government-sponsored Silapha Wellness Programme hasn't done much for them...