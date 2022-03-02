SA records nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths in 24 hours
SA recorded just shy of 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday.
According to the institute, 1,995 new infections were recorded in the past day, taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,677,686.
Using health department data, the NICD said that there were 28 deaths recorded in the past day. Of these, five were in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance recorded as part of an ongoing audit. There have been 99,458 confirmed deaths across SA to date.
According to the data, of the new cases the most were in Gauteng (747), followed by the Western Cape (425) and KwaZulu-Natal (335).
There were 55 hospital admission in the past day, meaning that there are 2,659 people now in hospital receiving Covid-19 treatment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.