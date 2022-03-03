Lamola faces tough questions over state's failure to charge masterminds behind July riots

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola faced tough questioning over the failure of the state to bring to book political masterminds and criminal syndicates behind the July riots.

There hasn't been a conviction almost a year after the country was plunged into deadly mayhem.

Lamola was on Thursday testifying on the second last day of the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC’s) national investigative hearings which are probing the cause of the unrest and the implications it has on human rights.

SAHRC commissioner Philile Ntuli pointed out that the SA public was losing confidence in the state and the public service as the police and justice system had failed to arrest brazen criminals who had stolen a massive cache of ammunition and bombed ATMs.

Lamola said his department had pumped resources into the NPA and the court system to make the "prosecution ready" for perpetrators.

“We have prepared the court system to be ready in anticipation of the massive arrests. The NPA has put in place a dedicated team that will guide the SAPS in the investigation of these matters, in particular the high-profile ones,” Lamola said.

More than 3,000 alleged looters were arrested along with a few alleged instigators, but there has been no conviction.