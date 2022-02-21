I did not receive any info from intelligence structures – Cele

The hearings are entering their second leg focusing on Gauteng after the first leg focused on KZN late last year.

Cele said the SAPS had deployed police officers from various provinces to KZN to monitor the marches that were staged outside Zuma’s Nkandla home and the blockading of roads that followed, despite criticism that there was failure in preparation of the unrest.

“Preparation would have been better. For the fact that I made a personal request to the head of policing to keep those police that were down there, it was an indication that something was suspected to come,” he said.

Cele said he did not receive an intelligence report from police national commissioner Khehla Sitole, the SA Defence Force and the State Security Agency (SSA) regarding the riots before they took place.

“There is no intelligence that was received by me from those structures. But I would have received something that I would think is information or intelligence, for instance the correspondence from social media,” he said.