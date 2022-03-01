SANDF chief says SA caught with its pants down by July unrest

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya on Tuesday suggested that the force was not prepared for the July 2021 unrest which erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Tuesday, Maphwanya said “the unrest caught everybody by surprise”.

The commission is probing the unrest which erupted after the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. Mass looting and destruction of businesses ensued and more than 300 people lost their lives during the turmoil.

Maphwanya claimed the SANDF did not have intelligence before the unrest and moved to clarify that what they did have was just unsubstantiated claims or information.

He said information only turned to intelligence once it had been collated and interpreted, and this was not done by the SANDF.

“The defence force did not collect intelligence before or during the unrest,” he said, adding that when the SANDF finally responded to the unrest-hit areas, it was because they were acting on requests for support.