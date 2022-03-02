'Army did not collect any intelligence prior, during and after the uprising'

The police, State Security Agency and the SANDF have been facing tough questions over both the poor use of intelligence to assess the threat imposed by the unrest and responding promptly to it

The Defence Intelligence (DI) of the South African army, by law, is not allowed to collect intelligence within the country, hence their limited role in assessing the dangers posed by last year's July unrest.



This was the response by SANDF chief, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, as he explained the army's role during the July unrest and looting of shops that started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng. He was testifying on Tuesday before the investigative hearings by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) into the deadly riots which were triggered by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. This saw the SANDF taking the streets through its Operation Prosper to help restore public order...