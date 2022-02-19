South Africa

Wife and lover arrested for Limpopo cop's murder

19 February 2022 - 12:08
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Eight months after a Limpopo policeman was murdered, his wife and her boyfriend have been arrested by the Hawks.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Almost eight months after a Limpopo police officer was murdered, his wife and a man alleged to be her boyfriend have been arrested.

Members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit made the breakthrough on Friday when they arrested the 41-year-old woman at her home in Nebo, Limpopo. They were assisted by tactical response team members.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said the woman's alleged accomplice — a man with whom early investigations have shown she has had a child — was also arrested by the same team at Ga-Mashashane.

Two other suspects were arrested shortly after the murder.

Maluleke said Warrant Officer Mogokolodi Cleopas Digama was stationed at Apel police station at the time of his death on June 27 last year.

He had left work and was on his way home when he was attacked and killed by heavily armed suspects in a spaza shop.

He said the suspects fled the scene in Digama’s vehicle, which was later found burnt in Madibong village near Sekhukhune.

“The matter was immediately referred to the Hawks and a massive manhunt for the suspects was launched. Through an intelligence-driven investigation by the police, two suspects were quickly arrested. Mpusheng Titos Malata, 31, and Nosky Mabitla, 31, are currently in custody and awaiting trial.

"They will make their next appearance on February 24 in the Sekhukhune magistrate's court where the deceased’s wife and her alleged accomplice will make their first appearance on Monday."

Maluleke said they will face murder charges. Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

