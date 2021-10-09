Slain Eastern Cape cop’s widow charged with his murder

The widow of slain Butterworth cop Kolile Kulu has been charged with his murder.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Kulu was killed while asleep at home in August.

“It is alleged​ that on August 30 2021 at 22:00 while Warrant Officer Kolile Kulu was asleep at his home, he was killed by three unknown males who are reported to have also taken his official firearm,” said Mgolodela.

Kulu’s widow Boniswa Cima-Kulu, 43, and suspected hitmen Ntando Tolo Ngwane, 34, Luntu Sonamzi, 39, Nomandla Papiyana, 34, Khaya Anthony Gazi, 49, and Nkululeko Matiwane, 41, were arrested in connection with the murder on Wednesday.

They were detained at an East London police station and appeared in the Butterworth magistrate's court on Thursday.

They will be back in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE