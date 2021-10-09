South Africa

Slain Eastern Cape cop’s widow charged with his murder

09 October 2021 - 11:32
The Public Servants Association has welcomed the closure of the 'death trap' Musina magistrate's court. Stock photo.
The Public Servants Association has welcomed the closure of the 'death trap' Musina magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The widow of slain Butterworth cop Kolile Kulu has been charged with his murder.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Kulu was killed while asleep at home in August.

“It is alleged​ that on August 30 2021 at 22:00 while Warrant Officer Kolile Kulu was asleep at his home, he was killed by three unknown males who are reported to have also taken his official firearm,” said Mgolodela.

Kulu’s widow Boniswa Cima-Kulu, 43, and suspected hitmen Ntando Tolo Ngwane, 34, Luntu Sonamzi, 39, Nomandla Papiyana, 34, Khaya Anthony Gazi, 49, and Nkululeko Matiwane, 41, were arrested in connection with the murder on Wednesday.

They were detained at an East London police station and appeared in the Butterworth magistrate's court on Thursday.  

They will be back in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

Doctor gave me car, credit card - 'black widow' Malibyane Maoeng

The woman who was found in possession of a late Ekurhuleni medic's car says she lied to her friends that the vehicle was a gift because she wanted a ...
News
1 year ago

Calls link accused to slain Sankubele Dire's phone

Forensic downloads have revealed that the phone belonging to slain Ekurhuleni doctor, Sankubele Dire, was used in Daveyton for more than three days ...
News
2 years ago

What 'black widow' told me about slain doctor

Maoeng is on trial for stealing doctor Dire's car
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling