'Black widow' fails to win appeal for hired murder of her husband

The high court in Johannesburg has dismissed convicted killer Mulalo Sivhidzho’s appeal against her sentence and conviction for her involvement in the murder of her husband, Avhatakali Netshisaulu.

In 2011, Sivhidzho, infamously known as the “black widow”, was sentenced to a life sentence plus eight years for hiring hitmen to kill Netshisaulu. They had been married just under a year at the time of the December 2006 killing.

Netshisaulu was kidnapped, robbed and burnt alive while locked inside the boot of his car.

In December 2012, the Supreme Court of Appeal granted Sivhidzho leave to appeal against the conviction and sentence and there were delays in executing the appeal due to the reconstruction of the record.

“The record is exceptionally voluminous as are the heads of argument filed, in particular by the state,” reads the judgment.

In her appeal, Sivhidzho had raised a number of contentions regarding the manner the trial was conducted. She was also challenging her conviction on the grounds that:

the confession should not have been admitted due to her allegedly being tortured;

her constitutional right to legal representation was not complied with; and

the state and the court should not be permitted to “delay the matter such that the right of appeal is thwarted”.

She also challenged her sentence on the grounds that the court misdirected itself and imposed an unjust sentence.