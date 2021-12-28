Man arrested with cop's widow for officer's killing abandons bail application

A man accused of killing a police officer has abandoned his bail while the cop's wife and another suspect want to continue with their application.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi said: "Three accused, Patracia Mabojane Kutu, 28, Vincent Bonginkosi Langa, 39, and Xolani Peter Ndabezitha, 39, appeared before the Witbank magistrate's court on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, for bail application in relation to a murder case of the late Sergeant Joseph Christopher Kutu of Witbank Tactical Response Team, who was fatally shot in his house in July 2021.

"Accused number one - Langa - abandoned his bail application. Kutu and Ndabezitha's case was remanded to 3 January 2022 for continuation of bail application. All accused remains in custody. Investigation continues," said Sekgotodi.

Sgt Kutu was gunned down in his home in Vosman, Emalahleni, on July 24.