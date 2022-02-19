South Africa

Eskom security guards bust at scrapyard with stolen copper cables

19 February 2022 - 11:37
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The Free State Hawks organised crime investigation unit has made five arrests in connection with stolen cables found at a scrap metal dealership in Parys.
The Free State Hawks organised crime investigation unit has made five arrests in connection with stolen cables found at a scrap metal dealership in Parys.
Image: SAPS

Two scrap metal dealers and three Eskom security guards have been arrested in connection with stolen aluminium and copper cables in the Free State.

Andries Jacobus Jordan, 54, was released on R5,000 bail by the Parys magistrate’s court on Friday.

Jan Ntshidi, 47, Zweli Nxanga, 31, Tsietsi Lucas Morobe, 41, and Hilton Dennis Wall, 64, were all released on R2,000 bail.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said a multi-agency team and officials from Telkom, Eskom, Transnet and MTN carried out raids at a number of scrap metal dealers.

According to Singo, the team “conducted a disruptive operation in Parys” at identified scrap metal outlets suspected to be receiving stolen cables.

“Police and the stakeholders visited Salvage Junkie Scrap Metal where they discovered Eskom copper cable, Eskom aluminium, Telkom copper cables and municipal cables estimated to be worth more than R60,000,” said Singo.

While officials were searching the property, three security guards whose job is to protect Eskom premises, arrived at the dealership with copper cables worth about R8,000. They were arrested after it was determined that the cables had been stolen from Eskom.

Singo said the case was postponed to March 14 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

Durban households fined for illegal use of municipal services

Durban households have been slapped with fines of over R1,000 for illegally using municipal services as part of the city's clean-up operation.
News
5 months ago

R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition taken in police station robbery

Three men escaped with R5 rifles, shotguns and ammunition after robbing a police station at the weekend.
News
6 months ago

R300m housing project in Limpopo causes stink

An unbearable sewerage stench, lack of electricity and poor living conditions are what a  Limpopo community has been subjected to for five years as a ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime