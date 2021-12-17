Cop's widow due in court for his murder

The widow of a police officer who was killed in July is expected to appear in the Emalahleni magistrate's court on Friday.

The Hawks said the 28-year-old woman, a magistrate's court interpreter, and a 39-year-old man were linked to the of killing Sgt Joseph Christopher Kutu who was a member of the Witbank Tactical Response Team.

Kutu was gunned down in his house in Vosman, Emalahleni, on July 24.

“On Tuesday, 14 December 2021, an intelligence driven information was received about the whereabouts of the suspect who was wanted for a house robbery and murder of the police officer. The operation was conducted at a house in Siyabuswa A [in Mpumalanga].

“The suspect was found and arrested at the back room of the house where he was renting. The suspect was arrested and detained for further investigation. During further investigation, the wife of the late police officer was linked and arrested on Thursday, 16 December 2021,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson Cpt Dineo Sekgotodi.

Provincial MEC for Community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe has welcomed the arrests, saying, “any person attacking the police is attacking the state and such people should be donated to prison where they belong”.

“We therefore welcome progress made by the police so far in this case. Our police should spare no effort to ensure that criminal elements face the full consequences of their horrendous deeds. Finalisation of criminal cases also helps families to find closure,” Shongwe added.