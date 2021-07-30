R300m housing project in Limpopo causes stink

An unbearable sewerage stench, lack of electricity and poor living conditions are what a Limpopo community has been subjected to for five years as a multimillion-rand housing project meant to change their lives remains incomplete

Temporary residents of Altoostyd (Joe Slovo) informal settlement in Lephalale were relocated to corrugated shacks in 2017 to make way for 514 Marapong Community Residential Units (CRU) and were promised they would occupy the units on completion of the project...