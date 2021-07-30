R300m housing project in Limpopo causes stink
An unbearable sewerage stench, lack of electricity and poor living conditions are what a Limpopo community has been subjected to for five years as a multimillion-rand housing project meant to change their lives remains incomplete
An unbearable sewerage stench, lack of electricity and poor living conditions are what a Limpopo community has been subjected to for five years as a multimillion-rand housing project meant to change their lives remains incomplete.
Temporary residents of Altoostyd (Joe Slovo) informal settlement in Lephalale were relocated to corrugated shacks in 2017 to make way for 514 Marapong Community Residential Units (CRU) and were promised they would occupy the units on completion of the project...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.