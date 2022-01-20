Lapland and Golden Highway murders linked, says Gauteng commissioner

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says what happens at the Lapland dumping site cannot be separated from the killings that occurred along the Golden Highway.

Mawela was responding to questions on whether the killing of 10 people, including five security guards gunned down at the Goudkoppies landfill site, were related and if so, whether they were linked to the recycling business in the area.

He was taking part in raids with other officers as part of operation O Kae Molao in Eldorado Park, Kliptown and Pimville, Soweto on Thursday.

On Wednesday, five bodies were found next to the busy Golden Highway in Freedom Park. The bodies of the security guards were discovered last week.

So far, no arrests have been made.