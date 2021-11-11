1,000km of cables stripped from SA rail network, just this year

The theft of overhead cables and vandalism of railway property has reached unprecedented levels, says Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), revealing more than 1,000km of copper cable was lost between January and October.

The company has recorded an average of 600 theft and vandalism incidents monthly.

TFR said it is continuing to witness a steep increase in incidents. In the period October 29 to November 10, another 55km of cable was stolen.

The rampant theft and vandalism has a severe effect on freight movements, resulting in the service having to cancel trains daily.

“Year to date, TFR has cancelled 1,190 trains as a direct result of security-related incidents,” it said.