Kuli-Girl, you were love in all its forms

My Cyn-Cyn (Cynthia), you were there the first day I started this journey in the media world back in 2003.

It was my first day at Sowetan and your first day at Sunday World. You caught my eye with your daily off-the-ramp high fashion dressing. You made 61 Commando Road your fashion ramp and we all upped our game. We clicked, not just with our reminiscing about Grahamstown high school boarding life, but you took me in as your younger sister.

Where Pearl Rantsekeng and Doreen Zimbizi were the shapers of my journalistic skills, you made it your mission to be my lifestyle guide and publicist. Dressing up for the job was your daily fight with me, and you won. You gifted me my first full professional makeup kit. Your words were always: “Mntas’endlini, kufanele lamaqaba aseRhawutini akubone ukuba uphuma phi. Plus, it always makes it much easier for you to fib so you get off early from work and say you’re attending a function.”

You opened many doors for me in the fashion and beauty space by introducing me to clients and various agencies. My fashion journey was sealed the day you took me to the three power houses of SA fashion at the time, first with Vanya and Thando Mangaliso so that I could join you in the fabulosity of Sun Goddess and swiftly proceeded to hand me over to Nkhensani Nkosi at Stoned Cherrie as well as Bongiwe Walaza. What a whirlwind that day was.

You took me on a R500 shopping spree downtown to your famous Dunudunu Boutiques. Wherever we went, you ensured I got the best treatment. The most epic one was my first time at SA Fashion Week, where you fought off both Lucilla Booyzen and Julie Andrew for removing me from the front row. You caused a scene, calling them all kinds of names, telling them “you’re spitting on the biggest fresh thing out of this media space”, until they eventually allowed me to sit front-row. You always followed up with my editor, Pearl, to check if my submissions were well written and on time as you somehow felt it was a reflection on you (LOL).