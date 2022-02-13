Independent specialist team appointed to assess parliament fire damage

An independent team has been appointed to assess the damage caused to the parliamentary buildings by last month's fire.

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille on Sunday said the specialist team would provide detailed assessments of the damage, rehabilitation and restorative measures and restoration costs.

She said the procurement of the specialist engineering team to conduct further detailed assessments and testing of material strengths came after a preliminary visual assessment of the damages found “severe structural damage” to the new National Assembly building.

“The professional team’s visual assessment started with the old National Assembly and then proceeded to assess the structural damages to the new National Assembly. On the basis of the preliminary visual inspections, there was evidence of severe structural damage (major spalling) to the slabs. The slabs affected by the damage are the second, third and fourth floor. In addition, there were major cracks in the walls on the second and third floor.

“The professional team advised that the new Assembly building is unsafe and should be cordoned off and closed in order to restrict access,” she explained.