SA fashionistas pay tribute to legendary trailblazer André Leon Talley

David Tlale, Ole Ledimo and Craig Jacobs have paid tribute to the late American visionary André Leon Talley, who blazed the trail and championed for diversity in fashion.

The legendary fashion journalist, creative director and American Vogue's editor-at-large died on Tuesday at a New York hospital at age 73.

Speaking to SMag on Wednesday morning, Tlale remembered Tally as someone who should be celebrated for his global legacy in fashion, especially for black creatives.

“He leaves behind a great legacy that needs to be celebrated globally. As the current generation in the fashion industry, we need to be grateful that such an icon allowed the black child to see the vision that they too can dream big and become the editor-at-large for a magazine such as Vogue," Tlale said.

“With his stature, voice, writing, he allowed us to see the vision that we can take over this multibillion-dollar market if we believed."

As a designer, Tlale was personally inspired by Talley to never shy away from making a bold statement, that will leave people with something to talk about.

“I will remember Andre for his wittiness, his loudness and the larger-than-life personality. His legacy will definitely stand the test of time,” Tlale said.

Media personality Kuli Roberts recalled the time she met Talley at New York Fashion Week in 2000. She said that the late icon was graceful, yet over-the-top, during the encounter.

Roberts said she will remember Talley for his influence in fashion and how he made it okay for people to live true to who they are and be bold while doing it.

Jacobs, known for his fashion label Fundudzi, met Talley on the same trip and described him as the "epitome of fashion".