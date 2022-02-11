Entertainment

'Kuli served her purpose the best way she knew how'

Kananda, who has known Roberts for 20 years, defined her as a gentle, loving and pure soul

11 February 2022 - 09:01

Activist, radio and TV personality Chriselda Kananda has paid a powerful tribute to the late media personality and fashion journalist Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts. 

Roberts, 49, died on Thursday night, her family confirmed in a statement...

