'Kuli served her purpose the best way she knew how'
Kananda, who has known Roberts for 20 years, defined her as a gentle, loving and pure soul
Activist, radio and TV personality Chriselda Kananda has paid a powerful tribute to the late media personality and fashion journalist Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts.
Roberts, 49, died on Thursday night, her family confirmed in a statement...
