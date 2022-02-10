South Africa

'There will never be anyone like her' — Tributes pour in for media personality Kuli Roberts

By Constance Gaanakgomo - 10 February 2022 - 13:23
Kuli Roberts has been remembered for her wit and out of this world personality.
Image: Kuli Roberts/ Instagram

Celebrity friends and tweeps are mourning the death of media personality Kuli Roberts.

Roberts passed away on Wednesday evening.

Social media has been flooded with people of Mzansi expressing their grief.

Social media users shared tributes to the actress who was loved for her candour, wit and larger than life personality.

She acted in several productions, most recently in the Netflix original movie Angeliena.

She was a journalist at Fair Lady, Drum, You and Sunday World.

Here are some of the tributes shared on social media:

