News

Mafe's lawyers want decision to send him to mental institution reversed

Parliament arson accused should have chosen his own doctor — Mpofu

18 January 2022 - 18:25
Alleged parliamentary arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe in the Cape Town magistrate's court on January 11. His lawyers are opposing a judgement to send him to a mental institution for evaluation.
Alleged parliamentary arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe in the Cape Town magistrate's court on January 11. His lawyers are opposing a judgement to send him to a mental institution for evaluation.
Image: Esa Alexander

Lawyers representing the man accused of starting a fire in parliament have submitted that decision of a lower court to send him for psychiatric observation was unlawful.

Adv Dali Mpofu  told the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday afternoon that the decision to send his client to Valkenberg psychiatric hospital was taken prematurely and without hearing his side of the story.

On January 11, the Cape Town magistrate's court referred Zandile Mafe to a mental institution for observation for up to 30 days to establish if he is fit to stand trial.

This was done based on a preliminary psychiatric report compiled by  Dr Zelda van Tonder.

“It was impossible, literary, I say that with no fear of contradiction, for Mr Mafe to meaningfully refute the diagnosis of Dr Van Tonder. He is not a doctor...The only way Mr Mafe would have refuted this would have been to avail himself to a private psychiatrist of his choice. That opportunity was denied by a court of law,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu said the National Prosecuting Authority had the preliminary psychiatric report for seven days but never gave it to the defence.

“As of the 4th of January, Mr [Luvuyo] Godla appeared as a legal representative officially for Mr Mafe but was still not furnished with this document. In the ensuing seven days, the document was not furnished and only in less than an hour before the hearing was the document furnished,” Mpofu said.

Mafe, 49, was arrested on January 2, the same day that the National Assembly was on fire.

He first appeared in court on January 4. His lawyers have maintained that he is being used as a scapegoat for the failure of the executive and the legislature.

Mafe’s legal representatives want the decision for him to be sent to a mental institution to be set it aside.

Mpofu told Judge President John Hlophe who heard the matter that the lower court also erred by postponing the matter to February 11, while knowing the law only allows bail proceedings to be postponed just for seven days.

Thuli Madonsela apologises to Legal Aid SA over Zandile Mafe tweet

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has apologised to Legal Aid SA for a tweet about the man arrested in connection with the fire that ravaged ...
News
1 week ago

Forensic experts comb scene of fire at department of justice office in Cape Town

Forensic investigators are combing the scene at the department of justice regional office in Cape Town where a wooden door was allegedly set on fire.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town