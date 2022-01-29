South Africa

Parliament fire suspect applies for bail in Cape Town court

By TImesLIVE - 29 January 2022 - 12:01
Zandile Mafe takes the stand at his bail hearing in Cape Town regional court on January 29 2022.
Zandile Mafe takes the stand at his bail hearing in Cape Town regional court on January 29 2022.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe is set to apply for bail on Saturday in Cape Town.

The 49-year-old's legal counsel, Dali Mpofu, arrived at 10am at the regional court amid a strong police presence and a small group of Mafe supporters singing outside.

Mafe has been in custody since January 2 when a fire broke out at the parliament buildings, leaving the National Assembly gutted.

TimesLIVE

Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe's bail hearing postponed after he contracts Covid-19

The man accused of torching parliament on January 2 will have to wait another week for his much-anticipated bail hearing.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Portrait of an alleged arsonist: What we know about Zandile Mafe

He has been described as a “humble man” and is accused of setting the fire which destroyed parliamentary buildings.
News
1 week ago

Judge orders Mafe be released from psychiatry hospital

“We take the liberty of individuals seriously… This is the Western Cape Mr Mpofu, we know what we’re doing.”
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

PATRICK MOLEFE SHAI Funeral Service
45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction