Judge orders Mafe be released from psychiatry hospital

“We take the liberty of individuals seriously… This is the Western Cape Mr Mpofu, we know what we’re doing.”

This was Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s parting shot after delivering a ruling reversing a decision by a lower court to send Zandile Mafe who is accused of setting the national assembly on fire.

The late afternoon ruling dealt the state a huge blow as Hlophe ordered that Mafe must be released from the Valkenberg psychiatric hospital first thing on Wednesday and be taken to a correctional services facility.

“In the event of the bail application not being successful, I can guarantee you, the doors of this court are open, as soon as the record has been made available, I will convene a full bench to hear that. In this province, justice is guaranteed.”

Adv Mpofu had approached the court on behalf of Mafe to set aside the decision taken by the Cape Town magistrate’s court on January 11 to refer Mafe to Valkenberg psychiatric hospital based on a preliminary report.

Mpofu said the preliminary psychiatric report conducted by Dr Zelda van Tonder was available to the prosecution seven days before the day of the court proceedings but was never given to the defense.

“As of the 4th of January, Mr [Luvuyo] Godla appeared as a legal representative officially for Mr Mafe but was still not furnished with this document. In the ensuing seven days, the document was not furnished and only in less than an hour before the hearing was the document furnished,” Mpofu said.

He argued that Mafe was never given a chance to refute the diagnosis made by Van Tonder by getting his own private psychiatrist to conduct an independent assessment of him.

From the beginning of the court proceedings, Hlophe looked inclined to agree with Mpofu’s argument as he criticised the conduct of the magistrate.