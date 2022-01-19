News

WATCH | Portrait of an alleged arsonist: What we know about Zandile Mafe

His court case has gripped the nation since he was arrested

By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX - 19 January 2022 - 14:57
Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe during his recent court appearance.
Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe during his recent court appearance.
Image: Esa Alexander

He has been described as a “humble man” and is accused of setting the fire which destroyed parliamentary buildings. 

The state has charged 49-year-old Zandile Mafe with terrorism, but those who know him say he would not commit such a crime.

Who is Mafe and why is he at the centre of terrorism and arson charges? TimesLIVE Video takes a look at what we know about Mafe’s life from his birth in Mahikeng, North West, to moving to Cape Town in search of greener pastures.

His cousin Sibongile Matiwane said Mafe fell on difficult times during the hard lockdown in 2021.

Mafe resorted to sleeping outside parliament, where he was arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze.

He has been charged with terrorism and other offences and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

On Tuesday Western Cape judge president John Hlophe overturned Mafe’s court-ordered 30-day evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital and allowed his bail hearing to go ahead on Saturday.

High court tells state to release ‘parliament arsonist’ Zandile Mafe from mental hospital immediately

The high court in Cape Town on Tuesday overturned Zandile Mafe's referral to a mental hospital.
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Zandile Mafe's mental evaluation 'unlawful' says judge Hlophe

“The further detention of Mr Zandile Mafe in Valkenberg hospital is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect,” ordered judge ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding