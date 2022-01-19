WATCH | Portrait of an alleged arsonist: What we know about Zandile Mafe

He has been described as a “humble man” and is accused of setting the fire which destroyed parliamentary buildings.

The state has charged 49-year-old Zandile Mafe with terrorism, but those who know him say he would not commit such a crime.

Who is Mafe and why is he at the centre of terrorism and arson charges? TimesLIVE Video takes a look at what we know about Mafe’s life from his birth in Mahikeng, North West, to moving to Cape Town in search of greener pastures.