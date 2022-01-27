School denies pupils access because 'they're overage'

Frustrated parents blocked teachers from entering the school on Wednesday morning over the non-placement of their children

Two 16-year-old pupils who were kept out of school for years after they got an ancestral calling are being denied access to class and have been told that they are overage.



Akona Fesi and Bongiwe Ndaba told Sowetan on Wednesday that officials at Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, had refused to enrol the two pupils in Grade 9, despite one of them saying she was armed with a letter from the district stating that the child must be placed at the institution...