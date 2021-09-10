South Africa

Grade 7 pupil accused of killing Alexandra High School teen

By TimesLIVE - 10 September 2021 - 14:01
A grade 9 pupil from Alexandra High School has been fatally stabbed. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

Alexandra’s school system has been rocked by another fatal attack involving pupils, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi disclosed on Friday.

A grade 9 boy from Alexandra High School succumbed to his injuries in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another pupil on Thursday night.

“It is alleged the deceased pupil was stabbed by a grade 7 pupil from Pholosho Secondary School, also in Alexandra, at about 7pm.

“The matter has been handed over to the police for further investigation into circumstances surrounding this horrific incident,” said the education department.

Lesufi said: “What transpired is truly saddening and we would like to share our deepest condolences to the family and school community for this loss. We also denounce, in the strongest terms, all violent acts by our pupils.”

He called on the school governing board to investigate and take the necessary steps.

A week ago, a grade 8 pupil was fatally stabbed by a 16-year-old classmate at Pholosho Secondary.

Lesufi has bemoaned drugs and gangsterism as societal problems spilling over into the school system. He said he was lobbying for an intervention to ensure violent pupils, when convicted, be taken to rehabilitation centres.

