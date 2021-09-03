Alex school dogged by management troubles

R100,000 donation made by former president Kgalema Montlanthe unaccounted for

The school where a 15-year-old grade 8 pupil was stabbed to death this week has been in state of chaos both structurally and administratively for years despite efforts to bolster it.



Sowetan has established that, Pholosho Junior Secondary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, which was thrust into the spotlight after tragic killing of Qayiya Mgaye, has been marred by leadership squabbles, allegations of selling of teacher posts, poor management and general lack of security...