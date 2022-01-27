Ntumba trial: Patrol cop to take the stand

The trial against four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba will resume on Thursday with police officer Dumisani Mashamba expected to take the stand.

Mashamba was patrolling with the officers in the area of Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the day Ntumba was killed.

Ntumba was shot and killed during a student protest over historic debt and non-registration in Braamfontein, on March 10, allegedly by the police.

On the day of the shooting, Ntumba, 35, was coming out of his doctor's appointment.

Officers Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, face charges of murder and three counts of attempted murder and have pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, the trial in the Johannesburg high court heard testimony from Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigating officer Judy Thwala that the officers did not report the incident in the police occurrence book.