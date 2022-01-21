Twins lean on each other to bag 13 distinctions

The 17-year-olds from Pretoria East are being celebrated among the top achievers at Maragon Mooikloof High School after the class of 2021 from the Pretoria private school scored a 100% pass rate

Twins Amanda and Michael Chilinkhwambe have attributed the combined 13 distinctions they bagged to the emotional support they gave each other last year.



The 17-year-old twin from Pretoria East are being celebrated among the top achievers at Maragon Mooikloof High School after the class of 2021 from the Pretoria private school scored a 100% pass rate...