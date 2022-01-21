Twins lean on each other to bag 13 distinctions
The 17-year-olds from Pretoria East are being celebrated among the top achievers at Maragon Mooikloof High School after the class of 2021 from the Pretoria private school scored a 100% pass rate
Twins Amanda and Michael Chilinkhwambe have attributed the combined 13 distinctions they bagged to the emotional support they gave each other last year.
The 17-year-old twin from Pretoria East are being celebrated among the top achievers at Maragon Mooikloof High School after the class of 2021 from the Pretoria private school scored a 100% pass rate...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.