South Africa

Ekurhuleni school produces varied achievers

St Benedict's managed to retain their 100% matric pass rate

20 January 2022 - 08:15
Mpho Koka Journalist

Two of the top achievers at St Benedict's College in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni credited their mothers for the five distinctions they both obtained in the 2021 IEB matric exams. 

Tadiwanashe Kabaira, 17, and Ntakaso Mbuli, 18, heaped praises on their parents and teachers for the role they played in helping them achieve outstanding marks...

