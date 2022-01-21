Leigh Matthews’ parents contest killer Donovan Moodley’s request for parole

Tensions ran high outside the Johannesburg Medium B Correctional Services Centre on Friday morning, where convicted murderer Donovan Moodley will face the parole board.

After serving less than 17 years of the life sentence he received for kidnapping and shooting student Leigh Matthews with hollow-point bullets, Moodley is entitled to make his bid for freedom.

Leigh’s parents Rob and Sharon Matthews are at the prison and will oppose Moodley’s application.

Appearing tense but determined, the couple were united as they entered the prison gates with their lawyer, Peter van Niekerk of Eversheds Sutherland, and activist Luke Lamprecht of Women & Men Against Child Abuse (Waca).

“We are ready,” Rob said shortly before being called in to the hearing with his wife.