‘I didn’t plot my brother’s murder’

Former Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders (ECHTL) senior member Nkosi Sinikiwe Ndamase has denied orchestrating the brutal killing of his younger brother, Nkosi Thandisizwe Ndamase.

Before the killing, they were in a bitter dispute over the headmanship position Thandisizwe occupied in Khwanyana village. This divided the royal family and residents took sides.

Sinikiwe – who is the head of the Mhlanganisweni Traditional Council and rules from Khwanyana village near Port St Johns – and two KwaZulu-Natal men, Mphendulelo Faya Ngwazi, 51, of KwaDwashula location in Port St Shepstone, and Vincent Musa Cele, 61, of Umkhombe location in Port Shepstone, are on trial in the Mthatha high court.

They were arrested on May 30 2019 after Thandisizwe , 41, died on May 24 2019 when gunmen sprayed him with bullets at his home.

Appearing before judge Fathima Dawood on Wednesday, the three pleaded not guilty to six charges – conspiracy to commit murder, murder, possession of a firearm with intent to commit crime, possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.