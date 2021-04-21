Lekukela to ascend to the throne after regent's resignation
Balobedu to have first king in 200 years
Modjadji Royal Council gives up on heir to the throne
The Modjadji Royal Council in Limpopo has resolved to inaugurate a 24-year-old prince Lekukela Modjadji as the next ruler of the Balobedu nation.
Balobedu are known to be led by Modjadji queens who are famous for rainmaking custom. The nation had not had a male monarch in 200 years...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.