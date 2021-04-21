Lekukela to ascend to the throne after regent's resignation

Balobedu to have first king in 200 years

Modjadji Royal Council gives up on heir to the throne

The Modjadji Royal Council in Limpopo has resolved to inaugurate a 24-year-old prince Lekukela Modjadji as the next ruler of the Balobedu nation.



Balobedu are known to be led by Modjadji queens who are famous for rainmaking custom. The nation had not had a male monarch in 200 years...