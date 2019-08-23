Teaching and learning ground to a halt after a violent protest erupted due to a dispute over the rightful custodian of traditional leadership in Maboloka village outside Brits‚ North West.

The dispute initially started when a complaint was lodged by the late Maditjeng Tsajoa‚ contesting the headmanship of Lehlomela Emmanuel Lion.

The North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday declared that Lion should be removed as a traditional leader of the Bataung ba Hlalele tribe‚ now known as the Maboloka tribe. This sparked the protests.

The court ruled that "the status of headmanship of the Bataung ba Hlalele should not be elevated to that of senior traditional leadership because the claim did not meet the criteria for senior traditional leadership".

The court held that the Tsajoa family was the rightful custodian of the chieftaincy.

The Commission on Traditional Disputes and Claims in 2013 concluded that John Mota Tsajoa had been removed from his position in 1978 for being against the old repressive Mangope regime.

Brian Lion‚ speaking as a representative of the other side‚ said shutting down schools in the area was one way to get government to listen to them.