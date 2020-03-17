Modjadji Royal Council ban 'rude' ANC MP

ANC MP Mathole Motshekga has been declared a persona non grata in Bolobedu by the royal council over the battle for the custody of a 16-year-old heir to the Rain Queen throne.

The Modjadji Royal Council under regent Mpapatla Modjadji summoned more than 100 chiefs and headmen to an imbizo on Sunday where it resolved to ban Motshekga from addressing gatherings and other activities in the area.

The council is embroiled in a bitter feud with Motshekga over the custody of Masalanabo Modjadji. The 16-year-old is expected to be crowned the new Rain Queen when she becomes of age.

The Balobedu royals accuse Motshekga of undermining their authority, and have since dismissed him as an adviser to the council.

The council has ordered Motshekga to return Masalanabo, who lives with his family in Gauteng, to the royal family. Motshekga has dared the council to go to court over the matter.

Royal council spokesperson Phethole Mampeule told Sowetan that an imbizo attended by 150 local chiefs and headmen resolved at the weekend not to allow Motshekga to attend any formal gathering in Bolobedu.

"We have also agreed on an action plan which include taking legal steps against Motshekga. All the traditional leaders under Modjadji have agreed not to interact with him anymore," Mampeule said.