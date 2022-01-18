Radiopane shines for Pirates in Diski Challenge

Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane continued to impress at the DStv Diski Challenge after scoring four goals during their 5-1 victory over Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Radiopane, who made four appearances for the senior team towards the end of last year coming in as a sub, took his tally to 13 goals on the scoring charts.

He has been outstanding for Pirates in the reserve league and he is the reason why they are number one on the table with 33 points and registered eight successive victories.

They lead second-place Stellenbosch, who lost 0-1 to Sekhukhune, by six points.

With his impressive performances, the 19-year-old continues to raise his hands to coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids that he deserves to start in the Premiership with the first team. In all the matches he has played, he has came on as a sub and will want to compete for a place in the senior team.

Meanwhile, following their 5-4 defeat to Royal AM last week, Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to winning ways in style as they beat Marumo Gallants 4-0 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

It was a good result for Amakhosi after they conceded five last week and managed to keep a clean sheet this time.

They also ended their three-match losing run to move to 10th on the Diski Challenge table with 16 points from 13 matches.

Elsewhere, Chippa United's five-match winning run came to an end following a 1-3 defeat to Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

Azola Matrose had Chippa off to a good start with the match just 24 minutes old, but a penalty from Sifiso Hlope later in the opening half gave Arrows an equaliser.

Siyabonga Khumalo and Shaka Zulu scored the other goals to hand Arrows a victory.

Royal AM also registered a good victory following their 3-1 win over SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, while TS Galaxy beat Baroka 3-1.

Results

AmaZulu 1, Cape Town City 0; Galaxy 3, Baroka 1; SuperSport 1, Royal 3; Stellenbosch 0, Sekhukhune 1; Arrows 3, Chippa 1; Maritzburg 1, Sundowns 1; Swallows 1, Pirates 5; Chiefs 4, Gallants 0.