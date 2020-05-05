Suspend them: family of Alex man 'killed by soldiers' demand action

The family of the Alexandra man who was allegedly beaten to death by soldiers in front of police is seeking the suspension of those involved in his murder.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi told the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday that soldiers and metro police who were involved in the assault of Collins Khosa should be suspended.

Khoza was allegedly beaten to death by soldiers who confronted him for drinking at his home on Good Friday. Members of the Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) are accused of standing by and doing nothing during the attack.

“The soldiers and [metro cops] who stood by when the crime was committed in their presence are still in their posts. It is intolerable that they are still roaming the streets with guns,” said Ngcukaitobi.