Police minister Bheki Cele to visit family of Alex woman allegedly killed by cops

Police Minister Bheki Cele is on Sunday expected to visit the Alexandra family of a 29-year-old woman who was shot and killed, allegedly by a police officer during a shootout with suspected criminals.

Samantha Mathane, was killed less than ten metres from her home on Wednesday allegedly by a police officer who was apparently in pursuit of a group suspects.

Cele is also expected to address community members who marched to the Alexandra police station to demand action against the police officer whose alleged stray bullet took Mathane’s life.

Sontaga Seisa, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding Mathane’s death.

“It is alleged that a shoot-out took place between the police and the suspects. In the process the deceased was shot and killed whilst another adult male was also shot and injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Seisa said.

He said IPID was not certain whether Mathane died as a result of the policeman discharging his firearm because both the suspects and the police fired shots at each other.

Desmond Mangena, a community member told the Sowetan that they were angered by the incident and demanded swift action to be taken against the officer.

“How do you open fire in a busy place like Alex? There are so many children and civilians going about their business at that time of the day. This guy needs to be fired and jailed,” Mangena said.