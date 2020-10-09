South Africa

Cops in Alex shoot-out that killed newlywed Samantha Mathane charged with murder

09 October 2020 - 11:22

The two Alexandra police officers who allegedly shot and killed Samantha Mathane have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Malesela Frans Kganyago, 36, and Wisani Redgement Chabani appeared briefly in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Friday. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X