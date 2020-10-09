Cops in Alex shoot-out that killed newlywed Samantha Mathane charged with murder
The two Alexandra police officers who allegedly shot and killed Samantha Mathane have been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Malesela Frans Kganyago, 36, and Wisani Redgement Chabani appeared briefly in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Friday. ..
