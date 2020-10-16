Cop accused of punching store manager allegedly 'under influence', court hears

The cop famously captured on CCTV assaulting a Pick n Pay store manager was allegedly “under the influence” at the time.

Constable Michael John Sei faced three charges when he appeared in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Friday — assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, assault with threats, and handling of a firearm under the influence, a contravention of the Firearms Act.

It is still unclear what prompted the incident outside the store in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni, this week.

The matter was postponed to October 22 for a formal bail application.