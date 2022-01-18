South Africa

Durban freeway closed after petrol tanker crash

18 January 2022 - 08:54
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A tanker carrying petrol overturned early on Tuesday on Durban's N2
A tanker carrying petrol overturned early on Tuesday on Durban's N2
Image: ALS Paramedics

Durban’s N2 freeway is expected to be partially shut for hours after a truck transporting petrol overturned on the busy road during the early hours of Tuesday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred on the northbound N2 near Queen Nandi Drive after midnight.

“A truck believed to be carrying petrol had lost control and overturned before crossing over the centre median and colliding with a biker and another vehicle.

“The biker sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene by paramedics before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment.

“The freeway is currently still closed in both directions for the recovery of the wreckage.

“At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

TimesLIVE

Families of N1 crash victims start grisly process of identifying badly burnt relatives

Some of the families whose relatives are among passengers who died when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed and caught fire on the N1 in ...
News
5 days ago

Two children among nine people killed in minibus taxi head-on collision

Nine people, including two children, died in a head-on collision between two taxis on the N2 near Makhanda on Sunday evening.
News
1 week ago

Seven injured in Tzaneen accident

Seven people travelling in a Toyota Condor were injured in a collision with another vehicle north of Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Monday afternoon.
News
2 weeks ago

Baby dies in hospital, bringing N4 crash death toll to 6

An 18 months old baby has died in hospital, bringing to 6 the number of people who perished following Monday's crash along the N4 near Schoemanskloof ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town