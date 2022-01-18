Durban freeway closed after petrol tanker crash

Durban’s N2 freeway is expected to be partially shut for hours after a truck transporting petrol overturned on the busy road during the early hours of Tuesday.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred on the northbound N2 near Queen Nandi Drive after midnight.

“A truck believed to be carrying petrol had lost control and overturned before crossing over the centre median and colliding with a biker and another vehicle.

“The biker sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene by paramedics before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for further treatment.

“The freeway is currently still closed in both directions for the recovery of the wreckage.

“At this stage the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.

TimesLIVE