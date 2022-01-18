Two struck by lightning, flash floods on highway — and a runaway ‘double-decker’

Gauteng’s stormy weather wreaked havoc overnight.

A 40-year-old woman was killed, while a second is fighting for her life after being struck by lightning in Kempton Park on Monday evening, said Emer-G-Med.

Its paramedics responded to the scene on Jones Road at about 6pm.

The now-hospitalised patient was in a critical condition, said Emer-G-Med. “Several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise her.”

Flash flooding was also reported on several roads in Edenvale. Cars were marooned on Herman Road. Atlas Road over the N12, the N12E after Kraft Road and the R24 heading towards Kempton Park were also under water.

On the Vaal river, a double-story structure, which appears to be a boathouse, was filmed floating off its mooring.

The SA Weather Service is predicting a reprieve for residents in waterlogged areas.

“A strong upper air high pressure system will result in a sunny and drier end to the week and weekend for SA,” said the agency.